Freeport earnings flat, "encouraged" in Indonesia

July 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported second quarter earnings that were little changed from a year earlier, and said it is "encouraged" by its discussions with the government of Indonesia.

The U.S.-based copper, gold and oil producer, embroiled in a major export row in Indonesia, said its net income was $482 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $482 million, or 49 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $5.52 billion from $4.29 billion a year earlier, boosted by Freeport's recent energy acquisitions. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)