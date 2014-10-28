UPDATE 1-Freeport-McMoRan's profit drops a third as copper, gold prices fall

(Adds details on results and Indonesian mine, share movement)
Oct 28 Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc
reported a near 33 percent drop in third-quarter profit as lower
gold and copper prices more than offset higher selling volumes
of the metals.
Average realized copper prices fell 4.9 percent
year-over-year to $3.12 per pound in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Average realized gold price fell 8.2 percent to $1,220 per
ounce.
The fall in prices negated a 3.8 percent rise in
consolidated copper sales volumes to 1.08 billion pounds and a
72 percent increase in consolidated gold sales volumes to
525,000 ounces.
Freeport-McMoRan also said on Tuesday that the union leaders
at its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, where a truck accident
in late September resulted in the death of four miners, planned
to conduct a 30-day strike beginning Nov. 6.
The accident and deaths led to protests and suspension of
work at the mine, which Indonesian government officials on
Tuesday said had led to the mine running at around two-thirds of
its capacity.
Freeport-McMoRan said Indonesia had approved resumption of
operations on Oct. 13 and while most operating areas had normal
attendance, "a large percentage" of open pit operators stayed
away, resulting in lower output from the open pit in October.
Net income attributable to Freeport-McMoRan shareholders
fell to $552 million, or 53 cents per share, from $821 million,
or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7.6 percent to $5.70 billion.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company's shares were 1.5 percent
lower at $29.84 in early trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)