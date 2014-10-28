UPDATE 1-Freeport-McMoRan's profit drops a third as copper, gold prices fall

(Adds details on results and Indonesian mine, share movement)

Oct 28 Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a near 33 percent drop in third-quarter profit as lower gold and copper prices more than offset higher selling volumes of the metals.

Average realized copper prices fell 4.9 percent year-over-year to $3.12 per pound in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Average realized gold price fell 8.2 percent to $1,220 per ounce.

The fall in prices negated a 3.8 percent rise in consolidated copper sales volumes to 1.08 billion pounds and a 72 percent increase in consolidated gold sales volumes to 525,000 ounces.

Freeport-McMoRan also said on Tuesday that the union leaders at its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, where a truck accident in late September resulted in the death of four miners, planned to conduct a 30-day strike beginning Nov. 6.

The accident and deaths led to protests and suspension of work at the mine, which Indonesian government officials on Tuesday said had led to the mine running at around two-thirds of its capacity.

Freeport-McMoRan said Indonesia had approved resumption of operations on Oct. 13 and while most operating areas had normal attendance, "a large percentage" of open pit operators stayed away, resulting in lower output from the open pit in October.

Net income attributable to Freeport-McMoRan shareholders fell to $552 million, or 53 cents per share, from $821 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.6 percent to $5.70 billion.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company's shares were 1.5 percent lower at $29.84 in early trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)