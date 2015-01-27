REFILE-Miner Freeport-McMoRan posts loss on $3.1 bln charges

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
(Corrects to change dateline to Jan. 27 from Jan. 26)
Jan 27 U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss due to net charges of $3.1 billion, mainly related to the value of its oil and gas properties and goodwill impairment.
The company said it expected capital expenditure of about $6 billion in 2015, down $1.2 billion from its 2014 spending, mainly due to a 34 percent cut in oil and gas spending.
The Arizona-based copper, gold and oil producer reported a net loss attributable to common stock of $2.85 billion, or $2.75 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $707 million, or 68 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $5.24 billion. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
