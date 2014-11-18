Freeport says U.S. smelter repairs can be completed in December

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Tuesday that preliminary estimates indicate that repairs to its sole U.S. smelter, which was shut down after a fire last Wednesday, can be completed in December.
The company, which is still investigating the accident, said the shutdown will not affect production at any of its mines and that it was reviewing alternatives for sending its copper concentrates to other smelters.
The duration of the shutdown of the smelter outside Phoenix, Arizona was still being evaluated, a Freeport spokesman said in an email in response to questions. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.