UPDATE 1-Freeport hopes mine strikes will end soon

Oct 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N), which has been hit by strikes at two of its biggest mines, in Indonesia and Peru, hopes to soon reach resolutions with workers.

An eight-day strike in July and a second, continuing strike at its vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia, led to a loss of about 70 million pounds of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, the company said in its earnings release on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79I07X]

Management at Peru's Cerro Verde mine, controlled by Freeport and which produces 2 percent of the world's copper, was scheduled to talk on the 20-day-old strike over pay with union leaders on Thursday. [ID:nN1E79H1QN]

"Production has not been materially affected at Cerro Verde because our use of existing management group and contractors that work with us to continue operations there," Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said in a conference call.

"We're hopeful for near-term solution there."

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said the Grasberg mine -- the world's second-largest copper mine -- is operating at around two thirds of its capacity. "...of course we hope to get back to normal operations with resolution of the strike," Adkerson said.

Adkerson did not say whether the company was scheduled to meet with Grasberg's union or a mediator. (Reporting by Krishna N Das and Steve James in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)