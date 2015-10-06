UPDATE 1-Freeport says reviewing options for oil and gas business

(Adds background, details)

Oct 6 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it is reviewing strategic options for its oil and gas business, including a spinoff or a joint venture, a week after its biggest shareholder Carl Icahn said the energy and mining company was an example of a "golden" buying opportunity.

Activist investor Icahn, who owned 8.8 percent of Freeport as of Sept. 22, took aim at the company's spending and capital structure as well as its executive compensation when he revealed his stake in the company in August.

Freeport shares were up 3.5 percent at $11.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The separation of the oil and gas business will leave Freeport with its mining assets, mainly copper and gold. About 60 percent of Freeport's 2014 revenue came from copper, while 20 percent from oil.

The energy business includes onshore and offshore assets in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, California, Louisiana and Wyoming.

Freeport said on Tuesday it its still considering an initial public offering for the oil and gas business, which filed for an IPO in June.

At that time Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said the company will likely want to keep an 80 percent stake in the business in the event of an IPO.

Freeport also said on Tuesday it has reduced the size of its board to nine from 16. The five members who left have been named to the board of the oil and gas business, to prepare for the separation of the business.

The Arizona-based company said it will no longer have an office of the chairman management structure. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)