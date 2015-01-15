版本:
BRIEF-Freeport McMoRan says insurers to cover $137.5 million derivative settlement

Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc : * Says to receive proceeds for $137.5 million settlement of shareholder lawsuit

from its insurers under director and officer liability policies * Says to pay special dividend after receiving settlement proceeds * Says its officers, directors deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle
