BRIEF-Freeport McMoRan says insurers to cover $137.5 million derivative settlement

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc : * Says to receive proceeds for $137.5 million settlement of shareholder lawsuit
from its insurers under director and officer liability policies * Says to pay special dividend after receiving settlement proceeds * Says its officers, directors deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.