July 28 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Tuesday it is reviewing its mining and oil and gas businesses for significant additional cuts in capital spending and operating costs because of weak prices for copper, molybdenum and gold.

U.S.-based Freeport said these plans could result in adjustments to mine plans and future copper and molybdenum production volumes. It aims to report back on its plans in the third quarter. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)