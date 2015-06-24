CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas files for IPO

(Corrects to remove reference to IPO size of up to $100 mln in
headline and first paragraph)
June 23 Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas Inc, a unit
of U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc, on Tuesday filed
documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for
an initial public offering.
The oil and gas unit said it intends to apply for a listing
of its "Class A" common shares on the New York Stock Exchange.
Barclays is underwriting the IPO.
Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, said in April
it was mulling an IPO for a minority stake in the wholly owned
subsidiary to raise funds for project development.
The registration statement filed on Tuesday did not contain
an initial offering price for the stock nor say what stake
Freeport will retain in the oil and gas unit.
In June, Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk
said the company will likely want to keep an 80 percent stake in
the unit as that resulted in tax advantages for Freeport.
Following the IPO, Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas would have two
classes of common shares: Class A stock that entitles its holder
to one vote on all matters, and Class B stock that gives its
holder five votes.
Freeport's stock closed at $20.11 on Tuesday, up 3.7
percent.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)