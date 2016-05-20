UPDATE 1-Freeport's oil and gas business scraps IPO

(Adds details)
May 20 Freeport-McMoRan Inc's oil and gas
business has withdrawn its initial public offering as
weak oil prices dent valuations of oil producers.
Oil prices have slumped 24 percent since the unit filed for
the offering in June 2015.
The unit did not specify a reason for pulling the IPO.
Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, was looking
to sell a minority stake in the wholly owned oil and gas
subsidiary to raise funds for project development. (reut.rs/1W70iE4)
The miner said earlier this month that it was in talks to
sell more of its assets to reduce its debt to $10 billion over
the next two years.
Most recently, the miner agreed to sell its majority stake
in the Tenke copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo
to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion in
cash.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)