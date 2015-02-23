UPDATE 1-Freeport CEO says unlikely to sell assets

(Adds background, details on debt reduction)
Feb 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc is unlikely
to sell oil, gas and copper assets in the current market as
buyers are unwilling to pay good prices for quality assets due
to weak commodities prices, the company's chief executive said
on Monday.
"The idea of property sales is not a likely outcome,"
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said, speaking at a BMO conference
in Florida.
Freeport has been trying to reduce its debt, which ballooned
in 2013 after it acquired two oil and gas companies.
Its debt levels stood at $19 billion as of the end of
December and it previously set a debt target of $12 billion by
the end of 2016. Asset sales were widely seen as one means to
help reduce debt.
In late January however, the U.S.-based miner abandoned its
debt reduction target, bringing in partners to help fund two oil
projects and slashing its capital spending.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)