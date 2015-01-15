Freeport-McMoRan in $137.5 mln settlement over acquisitions

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reached a $137.5 million settlement of shareholder litigation that accused the natural resources company of overpaying for two affiliates in 2013, lawyers for the shareholders said on Thursday.
The accord resolves claims that Freeport significantly overpaid for McMoRan Exploration Co and Plains Exploration & Production Co, in part because the purchases were tainted by conflicts of interest among Freeport directors.
Shareholders will receive net settlement proceeds in the form of a special dividend, their lawyers said.
A spokesman for Freeport did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.