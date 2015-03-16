Credit Suisse settles Freeport-McMoRan litigation for $16.25 mln

March 16 Credit Suisse Group Inc will
pay $10 million in cash and provide $6.25 million worth of
advisory work to Freeport-McMoRan Inc to settle
allegations it contributed to the natural resources company
having overpaid significantly for two oil and gas companies.
The settlement was disclosed on Monday in a filing with the
Delaware Chancery Court.
It came two months after Freeport-McMoRan agreed to pay
$137.5 million to resolve shareholder litigation over its 2013
purchases of Plains Exploration & Production Co and McMoRan
Exploration Co for roughly $9 billion.
That accord did not release shareholder claims against
Credit Suisse, which had been Freeport's financial adviser.
Credit Suisse denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle,
according to the filing. A spokeswoman for the Swiss bank
declined to comment.
Shareholders had claimed that the acquisitions were tainted
by conflicts of interest, and that Freeport officers and
directors breached their duties by allowing the Phoenix-based
company to pay too much.
The individual defendants also denied wrongdoing. In a
regulatory filing in January, Freeport said insurers would cover
$115 million of the $137.5 million payout.
The case is In re: Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
Derivative Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 8145.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)