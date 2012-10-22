版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold-considering listing its local subsidiary in Indonesia - CEO adkerson

Oct 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc : * Considering listing its local subsidiary in Indonesia - CEO Adkerson * Freeport's Adkerson says Indonesia listing would not be to avoid new mining

regulations * Freeport's Adkerson says Indonesia listing would be only small part of local

PTFI unit

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐