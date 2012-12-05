版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Freeport McMoRan down in premarket after report company is eyeing possible acquisitions

NEW YORK Dec 5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc : * Down 8.8 percent to $34.93 premarket after report company is eyeing possible acquisitions

