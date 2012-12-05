BRIEF-Freeport McMoRan down in premarket; to acquire Plains Exploration and McMoRan Exploration in deals totalling $20 billion

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
NEW YORK Dec 5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc : * Down 13.1 percent premarketl to acquire Plains Exploration and McMoRan
Exploration Co deals totalling $20 billion
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources