版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Freeport McMoRan down in premarket; to acquire Plains Exploration and McMoRan Exploration in deals totalling $20 billion

NEW YORK Dec 5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc : * Down 13.1 percent premarketl to acquire Plains Exploration and McMoRan

Exploration Co deals totalling $20 billion

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐