UPDATE 2-NXP completes deal to buy Freescale and create top auto chipmaker

By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT Dec 7 NXP has completed its
nearly $12 billion deal to buy Freescale, doubling the
proportion of auto-related revenue to 40 percent to create the
world's top maker of automotive electronics, it said on Monday.
Faltering demand in computer and phone markets, once
semiconductor industry mainstays, have fueled a year-long merger
wave as firms look to formerly unappealing areas like auto
electronics for sales growth.
NXP automotive unit chief executive Kurt Sievers said in an
interview that the combination will allow the company to
assemble a range of discreet automotive applications into more
complete systems running on top of Freescale processors.
It propels NXP into new application areas in cars including
powertrain, safety and body electronics, Sievers said, building
on its existing leading positions in audio infotainment,
security and vehicle networks. It also aims to build security
into critical car systems to guard against hacker threats.
NXP grew out of Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips
, the co-developer of CDs and DVDs, and also had
historic roots in Silicon Valley. Freescale was spun out of
cellphone and walkie-talkie pioneer Motorola.
Now with $10 billion in annual revenue, NXP has told
investors it aims to grow 50 percent faster than the overall
automotive chip market in the next few years, a modest goal
given that NXP grew two to three times the market recently.
"If you had semiconductor automotive growth of 5 or 6
(percent), we'd grow at 8 or 9 (percent) and I think we can do
that," NXP Chief Executive Rick Clemmer told Reuters, adding
this will only happen once Freescale is more fully integrated.
NXP's merger bolsters its position not just in cars, but
other fast-growing chip markets, including home automation,
wearable devices and health monitors, while also capitalising on
the company's strength in security and payment chips.
The cash and stock deal, excluding debt, valued Freescale at
$11.86 billion, based NXP's closing price on Friday. Freescale
shareholders will own about one-third of the combined company.
One new product category NXP expects to develop using
Freescale technology is a single integrated radar chip.
It is betting this single chip can replace current
ultrasonic radar devices used in advanced vehicle safety
systems, posing a challenge to automotive chip specialist Elmos'
existing ultrasonic chips, Sievers said.
A second product category will be multimedia processors that
can allow NXP to expand its strong position in audio information
systems into other areas of infotainment including video display
dashboards.
