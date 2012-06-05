UPDATE 1-Freescale Semiconductor names CEO

* Names Texas Instruments executive as CEO
* Lowe headed TI's analog business
June 5 Chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor
Holdings Ltd named Texas Instruments Inc
executive Gregg Lowe as its new chief executive.
Lowe, who joined Texas Instruments in 1984 and headed its
analog semiconductor business most recently, will succeed Rich
Beyer, Freescale's CEO of four years.
Beyer, who said in April that he would retire, will continue
to serve on Freescale's board to ensure a smooth transition, the
company said in a statement.
Lowe will be succeeded at Texas Instruments by senior vice
president Brian Crutcher, Texas Instruments said in a separate
statement.