FreightCar America posts weak results on slowing coal demand

Aug 6 Railcar maker FreightCar America Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and a
decline in new orders citing slowing demand for coal.
The company, which makes, repairs and leases freight cars
used for hauling coal, metals and other bulk commodities, said
coal demand was hurt by low natural gas prices, high coal
inventories and reduced industrial activity.
Second-quarter net income rose to $5.6 million, or 46 cents
per share, from $184,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 85 percent to $181.2 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue
of $189.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New orders fell 12 percent to 961 units.