FreightCar America posts weak results on slowing coal demand

Aug 6 Railcar maker FreightCar America Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and a decline in new orders citing slowing demand for coal.

The company, which makes, repairs and leases freight cars used for hauling coal, metals and other bulk commodities, said coal demand was hurt by low natural gas prices, high coal inventories and reduced industrial activity.

Second-quarter net income rose to $5.6 million, or 46 cents per share, from $184,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 85 percent to $181.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $189.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New orders fell 12 percent to 961 units.

