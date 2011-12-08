版本:
French bank capital needs fall to 7.3 bln eur -ACP

PARIS Dec 8 France's biggest banks need to find 7.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in fresh capital by mid-2012, lower than a previous estimate of 8.8 billion, the country's ACP regulator said on Thursday.

On a bank-by-bank basis, BNP Paribas needs 1.5 billion euros, Natixis parent BPCE 3.7 billion and Societe Generale 2.1 billion, ACP said in a statement. Credit Agricole needs no new capital.

"The banks will have to submit to the Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP) how they plan to strengthen their capital and the outlook for their risk related to their ability to reach the 9 percent Core Tier 1 target ratio by June 30, 2012," it said.

