Spain revises number of Spanish victims down to 50

MADRID, March 26 Spain's government said on Thursday it had revised downwards to 50 from 51 the number of Spanish victims identified among the dead on the Germanwings plane which crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday.

The figure remained preliminary said senior government official, Jose Luis Ayllon, who is heading a crisis team. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
