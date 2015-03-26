Spain revises number of Spanish victims down to 50

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
MADRID, March 26 Spain's government said on Thursday it had revised downwards to 50 from 51 the number of Spanish victims identified among the dead on the Germanwings plane which crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday.
The figure remained preliminary said senior government official, Jose Luis Ayllon, who is heading a crisis team. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.