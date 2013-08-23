UPDATE 1-Healthcare group Fresenius warned over Puerto Rico plant

* Company says production continues
* Third safety-related warning this year
FRANKFURT Aug 23 U.S. regulators have issued a
third warning this year for German healthcare group Fresenius
to improve procedures at its sites, this time a blood
bag manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico.
A letter to the company from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) took issue with complaint-handling
procedures and labelling at the Puerto Rico site, the German
company said on Friday, adding that patients had not been put at
risk.
Fresenius said that it is addressing the concerns raised by
the FDA and that production at the plant is continuing, adding
that full-year earnings targets for the infusion drugs and blood
transfusion unit Kabi are not at risk.
Only last month Fresenius received an FDA warning letter
related to an inspection of its cancer drug plant in Kalyani,
India.
In March the company's separately listed subsidiary
Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis
company, was told by U.S. regulators to improve the way it
sterilises certain dialyzers for filtering patients' blood.
In May and June Fresenius Kabi voluntarily recalled some
magnesium sulphate and benztropine mesylate injections in the
United States because of the potential presence of glass
particles in the vials.