版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 17:23 BJT

German antitrust body clears Fenwal takeover by Fresenius

DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 12 Germany's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it approved the takeover of blood collection equipment specialist Fenwal Holdings by Fresenius SE .

German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius agreed to buy Fenwal in July, in a deal that sources valued at $1.1 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐