Fresenius sees room for drugs unit to grow in Asia, Latam

FRANKFURT May 16 German healthcare group Fresenius said its generic infusion drugs unit Kabi had potential to grow in emerging markets by widening its offering there.

"In many markets, Fresenius Kabi so far only offers parts of its product range," Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told shareholders in a speech at the annual general meeting.

"We see attractive growth opportunities in Asia and Latin America in particular."

He also said he expects supply shortages at Kabi's rivals in the United States, which have boosted demand for Kabi's drugs in the past, to play a lesser role in the future.

(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
