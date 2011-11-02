UPDATE 2-Fresenius lowers sales outlook on dialysis drugs

* Sees 2011 sales growth 6 percent vs previous range of 7 to
8 percent
* Q3 adj net income 202 mln eur vs 192 mln poll avg
* Subsidiary FMC says still sees 2011 net income at
$1.07-$1.09 bln
* FMC Q3 net income $279 mln vs $283 mln poll avg
* Fresenius shares down 0.7 pct, FMC down 2.5 pct
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds shares, background)
FRANKFURT, Nov 2 German healthcare conglomerate
Fresenius SE cut its 2011 sales target as a new
reimbursement model for U.S. kidney dialysis patients weighed on
drug prices.
The hospital operator and maker of infusion drugs said it
now expects 2011 sales growth of 6 percent, versus a previous
range of 7 to 8 percent adjusted for currency effects, citing
drug prices at its Fresenius Medical Care (FMC)
subsidiary.
U.S. state-run insurer Medicare, which provides insurance
for about 80 percent of FMC's U.S. patients, changed its
reimbursement model this year to encourage clinic operators to
reduce costs and use drugs more sparingly.
Medicare no longer pays for individual services and drugs
but instead makes a lump-sum payment per dialysis session, as
long as patients are kept in good health.
Analysts have said this favours large players such as FMC,
who are better placed to cut costs, but it also creates pressure
on revenues across the industry.
FMC has a U.S. market share of about a 33 percent by patient
numbers, with its closest rival Davita Inc commanding 26
percent.
Fresenius's sales in North America declined more then 10
percent in the third quarter, its financial accounts show, with
Fresenius citing "the implementation of the new Medicare
end-stage renal disease prospective payment system as well as
lower pricing of renal drugs."
While Fresenius shares declined 0.7 percent at 0900 GMT, in
line with the STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index ,
Fresenius Medical Care shares were 2.5 percent lower.
But Fresenius also now eyes the "upper
half" of its previous target range of 15 to 18 percent growth in
net income, also adjusted for currency swings, it said.
Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in an
interview last month the company's operating margin grew in the
third quarter, buoyed by its generic infusion drugs unit and
German hospitals business.
The company said on Wednesday third-quarter adjusted net
income rose 4.7 percent to 202 million euros, slightly more than
the 192 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis
company, said it still expects to post net income between $1.07
and $1.09 billion this year.
In the third quarter, net income rose 13 percent to $279
million, slightly below the average estimate of $283 million in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
FMC's quarterly sales also fell short of the average
estimate.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)