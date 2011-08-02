UPDATE 3-FMC to spend $2.1 bln on U.S. dialysis acquisitions

* To buy Liberty Dialysis for $1.7 bln including $1 bln debt

* Says to buy American Access Care for $385 mln

* Q2 net profit $261 mln, as expected

* Share price down 1.4 percent, lags health index

* Parent Fresenius raises outlook range on generic drugs

(Adds further details on parent Fresenius)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Fresenius Medical Care announced two U.S. takeovers with a combined price tag of $2.09 billion on Tuesday, extending its lead as the largest dialysis company in the United States.

The Germany-based company said it would buy privately held Liberty Dialysis Holdings for $1.7 billion including about $1 billion in assumed debt.

That would add about 19,000 U.S. patients to the 140,000 FMC already has, while its nearest rival, DaVita , has 128,000 patients.

The U.S. Medicare system, which provides insurance for about 80 percent of FMC's U.S. patients, no longer pays clinic operators for individual services and drugs but instead pays a so-called "bundled rate" per dialysis session.

The lump-sum reimbursement, which is only paid if patients are being kept in good health, has created fresh incentives for clinics to cut costs, use drugs sparingly and renegotiate procurement prices, which tends to be easier for bigger operators.

Liberty is controlled by buyout firms KRG Capital Partners and Bain Capital and the deal, which is expected to close in early 2012, will add about $1 billion to FMC's annual sales.

"Multiples are reasonable on first estimates," said Oliver Reinberg, an analyst with Cheuvreux, adding he expects the deal to increase next year's earnings per share by 3 percent.

FMC also agreed to buy American Access Care Holdings, which operates 28 vascular access centres for preparing patients for dialysis, for $385 million.

FINANCIALLY LIABLE

Medicare is expected to extend its bundled rate to vascular access by 2014, making dialysis clinics financially liable for the costly treatment that results from vascular access complications.

Both deals should lead to an increase in earnings per share in the first year after closing of the transactions, the company said.

The shares slipped 1.4 percent to 51.99 euros by 0751 GMT, lagging the 0.7 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care's performance.

FMC also said it still expects to post net income between $1.07 and $1.09 billion this year.

In the second quarter, net income rose 5 percent to $261 million, on par with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

FMC's parent, German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius , in a separate statment raised its 2011 earnings outlook as its generic infusion drug unit continues to benefit from rivals' supply shortages, driving its shares higher.

Net income should now rise by 15-18 percent, adjusted for currency swings, versus a previous outlook of 12-16 percent in growth, the company said, adding it still expects 2011 sales growth of 7-8 percent, also currency adjusted.

First-half adjusted net income rose 20 percent to 363 million euros, more than the 355 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The shares gained 1.6 percent to 73.68 euros, among the top gainers in Germany's bluechip index . (Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Greg Mahlich)