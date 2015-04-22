Fresenius CEO says to sit out healthcare deal wave

MUNICH, April 22 German healthcare group
Fresenius will lie in wait for an overheated
healthcare deal market to cool down before making further larger
acquisitions, its chief executive said.
"We have an intensive phase of takeovers, particularly in
healthcare," the German group's Ulf Schneider told a media
gathering late on Tuesday.
A wave of consolidation in the sector has included Teva's
$40 billion offer for smaller rival Mylan NV,
AbbVie Inc's proposed $21 billion purchase of
Pharmacyclics, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals' $11 billion
deal for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
"Price levels have shot up exorbitantly... We have always
steered clear of paying astronomical prices," Schneider said.
"Opportunities won't arise until the wave is followed by a
hang-over," he added.
In recent years, Fresenius bought 3 billion euros ($3.2
billion) worth of hospitals from Rhoen Klinikum and
blood collection equipment company Fenwal for more than $1
billion, while separately listed subsidiary Fresenius Medical
Care bought several medical services companies.
($1 = 0.9262 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)