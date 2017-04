FRANKFURT Oct 24 Fresenius Medical Care on Friday said it placed bonds worth $900 million to fund potential acquisitions, pay down debt and to invest in its business.

Fresenius placed senior unsecured notes worth $500 million with a coupon of 4.125 percent due in 2020 and a second tranche worth $400 million due in 2024 with a coupon of 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)