UPDATE 1-FMC says expects revenue to almost double by 2020

By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, April 3 Dialysis specialist Fresenius
Medical Care said it expected sales to almost double
to $28 billion by 2020, driven by growing patient numbers and as
it aims to widen its services to medical fields related to
kidney failure.
The target is equivalent to an average annual increase of
about 10 percent from $14.6 billion last year, the world's
largest dialysis company said in presentation slides shown on
its website on Thursday as part of its capital markets day.
The shares extended gains on the news and traded 3.5 percent
higher at 1507 GMT.
The number of global dialysis patients is set to grow by 6.3
percent per year through 2020, after a 6.8 percent average
annual gains over the past 13 years, FMC estimates.
FMC is also banking on medical insurers to increasingly pay
it for coordinating a range of treatments beyond dialysis.
U.S. state-run insurer Medicare has started switching to no
longer paying for individual services and drugs and instead to
making lump-sum reimbursements per dialysis session, creating
incentives for clinic operators to use drugs sparingly and
renegotiate procurement prices.
FMC expects private insurers in the United States to expand
such models to include the treatment of conditions that are
linked to dialysis, such as infections of the injection site.
FMC believes it is better placed than its smaller rivals to
adapt to such systems.
Chief Executive Rice Powell said coordinating patient care
could account for 18 percent of sales by 2020, up from 3 percent
currently.
Kidney failure is often a result of medical conditions that
result from sedentary lifestyles in industrialised countries
such as diabetes or high blood pressure.
While about two-thirds of FMC's revenue comes from North
America, the company is seeing faster growth in emerging markets
where western lifestyles are taking hold and rising wealth is
driving an increase in insurance coverage.
FMC said on Thursday it expected about 4.5 percent growth in
the overall number of dialysis patients in North America, 5.2
percent growth in Latin America and 8.4 percent in the
Asia-Pacific region until 2020.
