FMC confirms outlook as quarterly profit in line

FRANKFURT, April 29 Kidney dialysis specialist
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) reported a 2 percent rise
in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its
guidance for 2015.
Net income came to $210 million, in line with consensus in a
Reuters poll of analysts, while revenue rose 11 percent to $3.96
billion.
FMC, which operates more than a third of the dialysis
treatment centres in the United States, confirmed its outlook
for 2015 revenue to grow 5-7 percent and net income after
minorities to rise zero to 5 percent.
It predicted an acceleration next year, with revenue seen up
9-12 percent and net income growing by 15-20 percent.
