UPDATE 1-Fresenius sees 2011 net at top of range, sales shaky

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE said 2011 net income would be at the top of its target range, helped by strong fourth-quarter performance at its generic infusion drugs unit and German hospitals business.

However, revenue was likely only to "just reach" the 6 percent growth target in constant currency because sales at dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care and health care management business Vamed were below expectations, Fresenius said on Tuesday.

Fresenius said it expected its net income to grow by 18 percent this year, adjusted for currency swings, which is at the top of its 15-18 percent target range.

"Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios continued to see excellent sales growth and are fully on track to achieve their guidance," the company said in a statement.

Separately, dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care said the weakening of the euro and other currencies against the dollar in the fourth quarter would cause its 2011 revenue to come in 1-2 percent below its $13 billion target.

FMC, the largest dialysis company in the United States, also said net income would be at the lower end of its target range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion in 2011, mainly due to one-time costs linked to acquisitions.

"Even though FMC cites currency and special effects, it is bad news, which doesn't make a buying mood," a Frankfurt-based trader said.