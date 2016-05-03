Fresenius says no deal imminent for hospitals, drugs units

FRANKFURT May 3 Fresenius on Tuesday told analysts not to expect any immediate takeovers to strengthen its Helios hospitals business, for which it has been seeking deal targets outside of Germany.

The healthcare group added that transactions in generic intravenous drugs and drip infusion equipment were also not on the cards for now.

"When it comes to Helios international activity, ... we are still studying that market and we're not at a stage where we're making a deal right now," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider said in a conference call discussing first-quarter results.

He said the same goes for the generic intravenous drug unit Kabi.

"(Asset) prices have come down but we're very selective in what is a good deal and what isn't," Schneider added.

Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the matter as saying Fresenius was among bidders for Pfizer Inc.'s pumps and devices business, which it acquired in last year's purchase of Hospira Inc.

Overall, CEO Schneider said the group was hungry for growth but focused and disciplined when it came to striking deals.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)