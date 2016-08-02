New Fresenius CEO says is "very ready" for deals

FRANKFURT Aug 2 The new boss of Fresenius , who in his previous job as head of finance worked on several takeover deals for the diversified German healthcare group, said large transactions might well remain his hallmark.

"Just because we now have a new CEO, you shouldn't expect large acquisitions to be taken on at any cost. We are absolutely open for it and very ready but every transaction has to stand on its own feet, make strategic sense and furthermore pay off. From a position of strength we can very carefully observe any opportunities that emerge," CEO Stephan Sturm told journalists in a conference call to discuss second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters in June Fresenius placed a bid for U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's infusion pumps business in a possible deal worth close to $1.5 billion but no agreement has emerged since.

Sturm said on Tuesday Fresenius was launching a new product to tackle its relatively weak position in the U.S. infusion-pump market compared with other regions but added takeovers should not be ruled out to address the issue. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)