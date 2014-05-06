Fresenius says not preparing any major drugs deal

BRIEF-Hexcel Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT May 6 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius said on Tuesday it was not preparing any major deals to bolster its medical nutrition and generic drugs unit Kabi.
"All M&A projects Kabi is currently working on are small to medium-sized in nature. We are not pursuing any large transactions in the billion-euro-plus category at the present time," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters last month that the field of bidders for Danone's Medical Nutrition business, valued at about 4 billion euros ($5.6 billion), narrowed to Fresenius and Swiss food company Nestle.
Financial sources have recently said, however, that the talks have stalled, partly because of antitrust issues. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
* SITO Mobile Ltd - with appointment of Robinson, SITO board will be temporarily increased to six directors
* Datawatch announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results