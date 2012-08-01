REFILE-Fresenius H1 net income up 20 pct on generic drugs

FRANKFURT Aug 1 German healthcare conglomerate
Fresenius SE & Co posted a 20 percent gain in
first-half net income as its injectable generic drugs unit Kabi
benefits from rivals' supply shortages.
Fresenius, which failed to take over Rhoen-Klinikum
, said adjusted net income in the first six months rose
to 434 million euros ($534 million), broadly in line with the
average estimate of 429 million in a Reuters poll among
analysts.
Fresenius confirmed its full-year outlook for sales to
increase by 12-14 percent and adjusted net income to gain by
14-16 percent, both adjusted for currency swings.
In June raised its 2012 profit outlook for a second time
this year as its injectable generic drugs unit won windfall
profits from rivals' production blunders in the United
States.
Fresenius said it "remains convinced of the merits of
combining Rhoen-Klinikum with (Fresenius hospitals unit) Helios,
and continues to assess its options".