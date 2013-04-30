版本:
CORRECTED-Fresenius earnings below consensus on healthcare cuts

(Corrects second paragraph to show Q1 adj net income was 224 mln eur, not 223 mln)

FRANKFURT, April 30 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE posted first-quarter adjusted net income slightly below market expectations on healthcare budget cuts in the United States.

Quarterly adjusted net income gained 12 percent to 224 million euros ($292 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the consensus estimate of 231 million euros.

Fresenius confirmed it saw 2013 sales growth of 7-10 percent and adjusted net income growth of 7-12 percent, both adjusted for currency swings.

($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
