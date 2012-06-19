REFILE-UPDATE 1-Fresenius CEO says won't change terms of Rhoen bid

* Fresenius CEO tells Reuters will not sweeten offer
* S&P cites risk of higher offer, keeps neg outlook
* CEO Schneider rules out lowering 90 pct acceptance hurdle
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 19 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
is determined to walk away from its proposed takeover
of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG if its
bid does not attract the targeted 90 percent of Rhoen
shareholders, Fresenius said on Tuesday.
"In light of the full valuation, the deal only makes sense
to us if we can proceed swiftly with our planned integration. We
therefore will not adjust the acceptance hurdle," Chief
Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in a written statement,
asked to comment on recent speculation of a higher bid.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's late on Monday kept
Fresenius on "CreditWatch negative", bracing creditors for a
possible one-notch downgrade, citing the risk that Fresenius
could offer significantly more than the current 22.50
euros-per-share terms.
Schneider rebuffed suggestions of an increase.
"Based on this strong valuation, we have deliberately ruled
out an increase in our offer price ... to avoid
counterproductive haggling and any uncertainty during the offer
period," he said.
Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1
billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the
largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.
Standard & Poor's said a downgrade loomed if adjusted debt
(as it defines it) exceeds 4 times Fresenius's annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Fresenius has said the deal would temporarily push net debt
to between 3.0 and 3.5 times EBITDA and that the multiple would
slip to the upper end of a 2.5 to 3.0 target range in 2013.
Rhoen shares traded 0.3 percent higher at 21.45 euros by
1141 GMT, 4.7 percent below the takeover offer.
In its offer document published on May 18, Fresenius had
said it could still waive certain conditions, including the
acceptance threshold.
So far, there has been no evidence of a rival bid emerging.
Instead, Rhoen's two biggest shareholders have pledged they
would sell to Fresenius.
Fresenius, which controls dialysis specialist Fresenius
Medical Care, had said on Monday that Rhoen founder
and Chairman Eugen Muench and his wife have tendered their 12.5
percent stake, as expected.
MARKET REACTION
Separately, Swedish pension firm Alecta said it would sell
its 9.1 percent stake to Fresenius, after U.S investor John
Paulson's pledge last week to tender his 3.6 percent stake.
"In light of the positive market reaction - most notably the
support from Alecta and Paulson - and based on the feedback from
countless investor contacts since our offer has been announced,
we feel highly confident that the offer will be accepted by more
than 90 percent of Rhoen Klinikum's shareholders," Schneider
said.
Overall, only 28 percent of Rhoen's shares have been pledged
so far, but institutional investors typically do not tender
their shares until shortly before an offer expires.
Fresenius said it was making progress in mobilising retail
investors, which own a high single-digit percentage in Rhoen.
The proposed Rhoen takeover represents a rare growth
opportunity for Fresenius. Political opposition on the local
level against German hospital privatisation has undermined the
growth strategy of private-sector operators, which include
Asklepios and smaller Sana Kliniken, both unlisted.
In addition, acquisition of public-sector hospitals is
slowed by pent-up investment needs and the laborious
restructuring that follows any takeover.
Rhoen is one of Germany's largest private hospital
operators, with 53 hospitals, 39 healthcare centers and 2011
sales of 2.6 billion euros. Fresenius' hospitals unit Helios is
slightly larger with 2.7 billion euros in sales.
Fresenius will have to win a 90 percent plus one share
acceptance among Rhoen shareholder for its 22.50 euro per share
offer by the end of Wednesday next week, June 27. The threshold
reflects a 90 percent majority required by Rhoen's bylaws for
capital changes.
Lowering the hurdle would created "undue legal risks",
Schneider argued on Tuesday.
Only if the threshold is reached by then will the period be
extended by two weeks.
Other shareholders of Rhoen include SEB with about
7.6 percent, or 12.4 percent including options, and Swiss lender
UBS with 5.2 percent.