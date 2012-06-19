Fresenius CEO says won't change terms of Rhoen bid

| FRANKFURT, June 19
FRANKFURT, June 19 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
on Tuesday said it was determined to walk away from
its proposed takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum
AG should its bid not attract the targeted 90 percent
of Rhoen shareholders.
"In light of the full valuation, the deal only makes sense
to us if we can proceed swiftly with our planned integration. We
therefore will not adjust the acceptance hurdle," Chief
Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in a written statement when
asked to comment on recent speculation.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's late on Monday kept
Fresenius on "CreditWatch negative", bracing creditors for a
possible one-notch downgrade, citing the risk that Fresenius
could offer significantly more than the current 22.50
euros-per-share bid.
CEO Schneider weighed in with a rebuff.
"Based on this strong valuation we have deliberately ruled
out an increase in our offer price per share to avoid
counterproductive haggling and any uncertainty during the offer
period," he said.
Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1
billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the
largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.