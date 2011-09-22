Fresh Del Monte, FDA in talks on cantaloupes - NYT

Sept 21 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP.N) is in talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resolve the dispute on the import of fresh cantaloupes and expects an agreement soon, the New York Times reported.

In August, Del Monte Fresh, a unit of Fresh Del Monte, one the largest U.S. importers of cantaloupes, filed a lawsuit against the FDA, seeking to reverse a rule that prevents the import of fresh cantaloupes into the country. [ID:nL4E7JO2YD]

The unit also filed a notice to sue Oregon's public health division and one its food-borne diseases investigators, when the state's regulator said the Del Monte cantaloupes were the cause of a salmonella outbreak.

