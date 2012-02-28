UPDATE 2-Fresh Del Monte suffers loss on fuel costs, Europe weakness

* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.15 vs est EPS $0.15
* Q2 sales $780.8 mln vs est $837.3 mln
* Shares down 7 pct
Feb 28 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
posted a surprise quarterly loss, as lower selling prices in
Europe and higher fuel costs ate into its margins, and the fruit
and vegetable distributor expects its European business to
remain weak this year.
Fresh Del Monte shares, which have lost more than 10 percent
of their value in the last 12 months, were down 7 percent at
$23.21 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
"The business that surprised us was (its) other produce
business," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Heather Jones
said.
The other fresh produce segment -- which includes gold
pineapple, melon and tomato as well as fruits and vegetables
that are cut, prepared and packaged by the company -- saw sales
slide 4 percent to $315.4 million in the quarter.
Gold pineapple prices fell 5 percent and those of tomatos
declined 6 percent. While prices of melon and non-tropical
fruits such as grapes, apples, pears and peaches, rose,
increases in unit costs were even higher in the quarter.
Sales in Europe, which made up about a quarter of total
sales, fell 11 percent to $188 million.
Fresh Del Monte, which has now missed earnings estimates for
five of the past eight quarters, saw sales of bananas, its
biggest business, slip 3 percent in the period, hurt by lower
selling prices in Europe.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.1 million,
or 17 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $9.6
million, or 16 cents per share.
Excluding certain items, Fresh Del Monte posted a loss of 15
cents per share, while analysts had expected a profit of 15
cents a share.
The company, which distributes its produce in Europe,
Africa, the Middle East and the countries formerly part of the
Soviet Union, said net sales fell more than 4 percent to $780.8
million for the period. Analysts' had expected $837.3 million.