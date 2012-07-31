Fresh Del Monte's profit beats estimates as margins improve

* Q2 adj EPS $1.01 vs est EPS $0.91
* Q2 sales $957.6 mln vs est $1.01 bln
July 31 Fruit and vegetable distributor Fresh
Del Monte Produce Inc reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as higher selling prices at its fresh produce
segment boosted gross margins.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $57.2 million, or
99 cents per share, up from $35.2 million, or 59 cents per
share.
Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.01 per share,
beating analyst expectations of 91 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 8 percent to $957.6 million hurt by lower
banana sales volumes in the Middle East and Europe. Analysts had
expected revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.
The company's fresh produce segment includes gold pineapple,
melon and tomato as well as fruits and vegetables that are cut,
prepared and packaged by the company. Lower ocean freight costs
also helped boost margins.
Fresh Del Monte shares closed at $24.34 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.