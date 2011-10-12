UPDATE 2-Fresnillo cuts 2011 silver output target

* Improves mine safety after 2 deaths in July

* Expects to produce 41 mln ozs of silver vs 44 mln oz target

* Sees return to normal ops at Fresnillo mine by end October

* Raises FY gold guidance to 430,000 ozs from 400,000 ozs (Adds fatalities)

By Julie Crust

LONDON, Oct 12 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc cut its silver production guidance for 2011, after output fell in the third quarter as the company reinforced safety conditions at all of its projects following the death of two contractors in July.

The FTSE-100 member expects to produce 41 million ounces of silver, including silver sold from the Sabinas mine under its Silverstream agreement, down from the original target of 44 million.

"It is with deep regret that Fresnillo reports that it suffered two fatalities of contractors this July, one at the Fresnillo mine and the other one at the Centauro Deep project," the company said in a statement.

Its silver output in the third quarter fell 5.8 percent from the year earlier to 10,067 ounces, mainly due to the slowdown of production at its largest mine, from which Fresnillo takes its name. It expects to return to normal operations at the Fresnillo mine by the end of October.

However, the miner raised its total gold production target to 430,000 ounces from 400,000 for the year, due to the ramp-up of production at the Saucito and Soledad-Dipolos mines in Mexico. (Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and David Holmes)