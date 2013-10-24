UPDATE 2-Miner Fresnillo skirts tax change with early dividend payout

LONDON Oct 24 Mexican silver miner Fresnillo
will distribute part of its 2014 dividend in November,
sparing shareholders a new tax charge by handing them a $165
million payout seven months earlier than expected.
The world's largest primary silver producer said on Thursday
it considered it appropriate to pay the extraordinary dividend
of 22.39 cents per share ahead of schedule next month, after
verifying it was well placed to fund spending on its projects.
With the early payment the group, 75-percent-owned by the
Bailleres family-controlled mining company Penoles,
will avoid changes to the withholding tax that Mexico levies on
stockholders' dividend payments.
Shares in the company, which last made a one-off return to
shareholders in 2011, climbed over 2.5 percent in early trade
before paring gains to be up 1.6 percent by 1040 GMT.
Liberum analyst Kate Craig said the payment would come out
of Fresnillo's full 2013 dividend, and therefore would not hit
the company's cash balance at a time of peak spending.
"We'd speculate that this was related to the new tax laws
due to come into effect next year, and specifically withholding
tax on dividends," she added.
Distributing the payment before the end of the year could
save shareholders around $16.5 million in future taxes, JP
Morgan said in a note.
Fresnillo typically distributes 33 to 50 percent of earnings
and trades at a premium to its peers in part because of a
dividend yield that is almost double. Two-thirds of the dividend
are distributed at the full year.
But it said in August its interim dividend would fall by 68
percent to 4.9 cents per share, after profits were hit by steep
falls in silver and gold prices and high costs.
Thomson Reuters data puts Fresnillo's forward price/earnings
ratio at 32.6 against peers at 20.9.
The company, which earns an increasing proportion of
revenues from gold, has seen output of the metal impacted by a
temporary ban on its use of explosives at some of its projects.
It stopped short of forecasting 2013 gold output on
Thursday, however, and said it remained confident that it would
be able to resume using explosives, despite a legal procedure
it said was taking longer than expected.
The company had expected the ban to be lifted this week, but
said the timeframe would now be early November as a result of
additional hearings, at which time it said it would provide an
update on its gold production guidance.
Fresnillo also on Thursday appointed Roberto Diaz as chief
operating officer. He was formerly a vice president of
operations at the company.