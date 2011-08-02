UPDATE 2-Fresnillo H1 profit jumps, cost pressures remain

* H1 EBITDA up 92 pct to $757 mln on higher metal prices

* Core profit misses expectations on costs pressures

* Sees precious metals prices continuing to be volatile

* Interim dividend 21 cents per share, up 128 pct (Adds share price, analyst comments)

LONDON, Aug 2 Precious metals producer Fresnillo showed the impact of rising production costs facing the mining industry when it posted first-half core profits that fell short of market expectations.

Fresnillo's first-half core profits jumped 92 percent, boosted by stronger silver and gold prices.

"In spite of these positive results, the mining industry is being challenged by cost pressures," said Chief Executive Jaime Lomelin.

"Production costs were affected by higher unit prices of consumables, electricity and diesel, while the revaluation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar continued to have an adverse effect."

EBITDA for the world's largest primary silver producer jumped to $757.0 million on revenue of $1.06 billion. A consensus of six analysts' forecasts provided by the company had expected EBITDA to rise to $812.6 million and sales to grow to $1.09 billion.

Costs are rising across the mining industry, with fuel and labour costs a particular burden for many.

Cash costs per silver ounce for the company's Fresnillo mine surged 43 percent to $5.53 an ounce, while costs per gold ounce at its Soledad-Dipolos start up rose 46 percent.

About 70 percent of the company's costs are in Mexican pesos and it hedges around half of these.

Still, Fresnillo said it was currently in the lowest quartile of the industry cost curve and was continuing to work to contain costs. Higher metal prices are also helping to offset these cost pressures.

MIXED BAG

"Bit of a mixed bag, but generally positive," said Andy Davidson, analyst at Numis Corp, on the results. The adjusted EBITDA figure was worse than anticipated, while cash costs were better than expected, he said.

Last month, Fresnillo announced record output of silver and gold in the first half and said it remained on track to produce about 44 million ounces of silver and 400,000 ounces of gold this year.

The company said it is confident of delivering a robust operational performance in the second half.

It raised its interim dividend by 128 percent to 21 cents a share.

Shares in the FTSE-100 miner were up 1.1 percent at 0933 GMT, outperforming a 2.1 percent decline in a British mining index .

Fresnillo said the average price received for its silver almost doubled to $35.7 per ounce, while the average gold price was 25 percent higher at $1,462.3 an ounce.

The company expects both metals to continue to trade near current levels. (Reporting by Julie Crust. Editing by Jane Merriman)