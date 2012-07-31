UPDATE 1-Fresnillo profit dips on silver price fall

LONDON, July 31 Mexican miner Fresnillo
, the world's largest primary silver producer, said
first-half profit dipped 9 percent on the back of weaker average
silver prices and rising costs.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped to $684.4 million, a better
result than some analysts had expected, while attributable
profit fell 25 percent to $366.7 million, also less steeply than
forecast as margins held up.
Fresnillo, also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, has been
hit by a 13 percent fall in the price of silver and said the
cost of sales rose 34.5 percent compared with the first half of
last year, fuelled by higher production and labour costs.
It will pay an interim dividend of 15 U.S. cents.
Last week, the miner announced chief executive Jaime Lomelin
was retiring at 77 and would be replaced by Octavio Alvidrez,
well-known to London's financial community after a spell as head
of investor relations at Fresnillo between its listing in 2008
and 2010. He joins as the company's new boss from Penoles
, the Mexican mining company which controls
Fresnillo.
Fresnillo confirmed it was on track to meet silver and gold
output targets for this year, helped by the ramping up of
production at its new Saucito mine.