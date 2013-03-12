UPDATE 2-Fresnillo hit by cost worries after 2012 profit slump

* FY profit down 19 pct to $845 mln vs forecast $836 mln
* Lower silver price, cost rises hurt profits
* Company expects costs to rise this year
* Shares down 2 percent
By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 12 Mexican miner Fresnillo
joined rivals in warning of rising energy and equipment
costs, as well as volatile silver and gold prices, as it posted
a 19 percent drop in 2012 profit.
Miners across the world have had their profits crunched by
increased costs and softer prices, and have been scaling back
expansion plans and spending, raising concerns that a
decade-long mining boom is over.
Fresnillo, the world's largest miner focused on producing
silver, said on Tuesday it expected challenging macro-economic
conditions to continue this year and forecast volatility could
be a permanent factor.
"There is no certainty that the fundamentals will remain in
place to support long-term demand for both silver and gold, but
we are well positioned to supply those markets at competitive
costs," it said.
Fresnillo, in the lowest quarter of the industry in terms of
production costs per tonne, said it would make savings by, for
example, training staff to use explosives more efficiently and
upgrading roads to increase the life of tyres on its trucks.
However, its shares fell to their lowest since July and at
1135 GMT were down 2 percent at 1,460 pence, among the biggest
falls on Britain's blue-chip stock index.
"The market's reacted to the growth in costs," Royal Bank of
Canada analyst Evgenii Risovich said.
Fresnillo, which is also Mexico's second-largest gold miner,
posted a profit of $845 million for 2012, down on 2011 but ahead
of a company-supplied consensus forecast of $836 million.
The fall was due to a 10 percent drop in average realised
silver prices, as well as a rise in costs per tonne.
LINGERING WORRIES
The company said part of the cost increase reflected the
fact it was having to mine a lower grade section of its flagship
eponymous silver mine, which has been active for 500 years.
In order to meet production targets from lower grades, the
company had to process a higher volume of ore, pushing up costs,
chief executive Octavio Alvidrez, who took over last year, said
on a call with reporters on Tuesday.
"We think Fresnillo still remains one of the lowest all-in
cash cost producers out there and it's best positioned as a
defensive pick in a falling gold price environment," Royal Bank
of Canada's Risovich said.
Other concerns around Fresnillo include a potential equity
placement needed to meet new UK rules on the proportion of a
listed company's shares that have to be freely tradeable, as
well as a possible new royalty payment in Mexico, but analysts
said these were already well-known factors.
Companies that want to be included in FTSE's UK indices -
including the blue-chip FTSE 100 - must ensure that at least 25
percent of their shares are freely tradeable. Companies have
until the beginning of 2014 to comply.
Alvidrez said Fresnillo, which is 77 percent controlled by
Mexican mining company Penoles, was analysing its
options with regard to this rule. He added the company also
continued to lobby against royalties in Mexico.
Fresnillo said in January it met 2012 production targets and
guided it expected silver output to be stable in 2013, while
anticipating growth in its gold business.
The company said it will pay a final dividend of 42.4 cents
per share, bringing the full-year total to 57.9 cents, compared
with the 2011 payout of 102.85 cents. The 2011 payout was
boosted by an extraordinary dividend, which Fresnillo had warned
was unlikely to be repeated for 2012.