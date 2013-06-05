Slim lead in vote to privatize trash collection in Fresno, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 A ballot measure in
Fresno, California that would contract out garbage collection to
a private company to help the state's fifth biggest city bolster
its weak finances held a slim lead on Wednesday morning after
Tuesday's special election.
Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin pressed "Measure G" to
further reduce spending and as a way to raise fees from a local
trash collector that would take on the service for the city of
500,000 residents in the state's Central Valley, a region under
scrutiny in the U.S. municipal debt market.
Stockton, another large city in the farming region, last
year become the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy,
drawing attention to the finances of other municipalities in the
area.
Fresno currently bills households to pick up and dispose of
their trash. Privatizing the service would raise at least $14
million over several years for Fresno from the company taking on
the work from the city. But the shift would cost about 120 city
employees their jobs, which prompted city employees' unions to
contest the ballot measure.
With all precincts reporting results from Tuesday's
election, "yes" on Measure G outnumbered "no" by only 262 votes.
Absentee and provisional ballots had not been fully counted.
Fresno County elections officials will release their next vote
tally on Friday. A final count of votes may not be ready until
later this month.
Moody's Investors Service in January cut its ratings on most
of Fresno's lease revenue bonds to Ba1, one notch below
investment grade, and downgraded the city's convention center
and pension and judgment obligation bonds to Ba2, a notch deeper
into so-called junk territory. Moody's outlook on all of the
ratings is negative.
The downgrades affected about $318 million in debt. Fresno
has no general obligation bonds.
Separately, voters in the city of Hercules, in the San
Francisco Bay area, approved on Tuesday an increase in their
utility users tax.
Officials for the city of 24,000 pushed Measure A to raise
about $1 million a year. The revenue will help Hercules, which
avoided filing for bankruptcy last year, balance its books in
the next fiscal year and maintain police services.
Hercules' officials had been mulling a plan to contract out
police services to their county sheriff's department if the
measure failed.
Early last year Hercules' now-defunct redevelopment agency
defaulted on a bond payment of about $4 million.
The debt's insurer, Ambac Assurance Corp, sued
Hercules. The city has assumed oversight of the redevelopment
agency's operations. In a settlement, Ambac received two city
properties as collateral, staving off a possible bankruptcy
filing by Hercules.
Hercules, hit hard by the housing slump, has been tackling
its weak finances by tapping reserves and with revenue from a
four-year, half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters last
year. They also approved selling their municipal electric
company, which the general fund had supported.