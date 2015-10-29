French hotel group Accor in talks to buy Canada's FRHI -WSJ

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Oct 29 Europe's largest hotel group Accor SA is planning to buy Canada-based FRHI Hotels & Resorts for about $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The deal, which could be announced as early as next month, could still fall apart as the hotel giants did not reach any agreement yet, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1MXwKze)
FRHI, which operates luxury hotel brands like Fairmont, Raffles and Swisshotel, hired Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to estimate the market value of the company, The WSJ said.
Accor Hotels, which competes with InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood is undergoing a reorganization under CEO Sebastien Bazin who took the top post two years ago.
The hotel is also regarded as the "preferred bidder" of four finalists for FRHI, the newspaper said.
Accor and FRHI could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)