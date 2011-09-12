UPDATE 1-FriendFinder to buy social commerce website

(Follows Alerts)
* Acquisition to help tap in fast growing social networking
markets
* Says merger consists of about 1.6 mln shares of
FriendFinder common stock
Sept 12 FriendFinder Networks Inc , the
publisher of adult magazine Penthouse, said it will buy social
commerce website JigoCity for up to $65 million in stock and
warrants, to tap into fast-growing social networking markets
like China and Asia-Pacific.
FriendFinder, which operates a string of social networking
websites like adultfriendfinder.com and cams.com, said it will
offer about 1.6 million common shares under the deal.
The deal would also include 6.4 million FriendFinder
Networks warrants with exercise prices ranging from $5.00-$18.00
per share.
Owned by BDM Global Ventures Ltd, JigoCity provides daily
deals in the lifestyle space.
Founded by American entrepreneurs, JigoCity operates in
Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan and
plans to expand into two to four additional countries by
year-end.
JigoCity had revenue of about $600,000 in July and about
$1.1 million in August.
Shares of FriendFinder, which went public in May, have
fallen 65 percent since then. They closed at $2.71 on Friday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore;)