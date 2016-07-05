版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:47 BJT

MOVES-Friends Provident International names new managing director

July 5 Friends Provident International, part of the Aviva group, named John Elkovich managing director in its Hong Kong office, effective Aug. 1.

Elkovich, who was most recently with ANZ Global Wealth and Private Bank Asia, will report to Chief Executive Adrian Emery. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐